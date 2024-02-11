Letter: Nutritionist lauds food-security goals

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I commend Albie Miles’ commentary, “Start now on food systems planning” (Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Feb. 6), and the state’s efforts to enhance food security.

As a nutritionist, I encourage policymakers to consider:

1) Nutritional needs across the lifespan, not just adequate calories, including diverse infant formulas, supplementation and enhancing the supply of diverse local foods; 2) Maximizing use of federally funded supplemental food programs, emergency food sources and purchasing local foods ; 3) Tourism impacts on consumption of locally grown foods and the economic value of tourism to sustaining local food producers; 4) The military’s contribution to maintaining emergency food transport and storage; and 5) The value of expanding education about making healthy nutritious choices, minimizing food waste, and maximizing home gardens.

Food-insecure people are at higher risk of many diseases (which costs society more money), and food security is considered a human right.

Joda P. Derrickson, Ph.D.

Aina Haina

