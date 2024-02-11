comscore Saint Louis edges Maryknoll to earn ILH’s second state berth | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Saint Louis edges Maryknoll to earn ILH’s second state berth

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:08 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Saint Louis forward Pupualii Sepulona drives to the basket on Feb. 10, 2023.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Saint Louis forward Pupualii Sepulona drives to the basket on Feb. 10, 2023.

Jordan Nunuha’s layup at the buzzer lifted No. 3 Saint Louis over No. 2 Maryknoll, 36-34, on Saturday afternoon to secure the second and last state-tournament berth for the ILH. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Feb. 11, 2024

Scroll Up