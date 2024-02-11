OC Sapolu, ex-DC Yoro leaving Hawaii football

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii football team is seeking coaching replacements on offense and defense following two departures from the staff.

Offensive coordinator Roman Sapolu and Jacob Yoro, who was the defensive coordinator the past two seasons, announced to their players they are leaving the Rainbow Warriors.

Sapolu, who also coached UH’s offensive linemen, will join the Miami Dolphins as an assistant O-line coach. Sapolu’s father is Jesse Sapolu, a former UH offensive lineman who went on to win four Super Bowl rings with the San Francisco 49ers.

Yoro is poised to join the Missouri coaching staff, where he will be reunited with former UH defensive coordinator Corey Batoon. Batoon, who recently signed a three-year contract to serve as Missouri’s defensive coordinator, coached with Yoro at UH in 2018 and 2019.

Yoro, a Saint Louis School graduate, joined the Rainbow Warriors as an assistant coach in February 2017.

After Chang was hired in January 2022, Yoro was promoted to defensive coordinator. Yoro also coached the safeties last season, a position he was set to coach exclusively this season. He received a renewal after his two-year contract expired last month.

The Warriors have restructured the coaching staff entering Chang’s third season as head coach of his alma mater.

Last month, UH did not renew the contracts of co-offensive coordinator Ian Shoemaker; co-defensive coordinator/D-line coach Eti Ena; and cornerbacks coach Steve Irvin. Ena and Irvin are joining New Mexico State’s coaching staff.

Keiki Misipeka, who coached the running backs the past two seasons, was named the interim general manager overseeing recruiting.

Dennis Thurman was hired as UH’s defensive coordinator last month. Thurman, whose coaching career included stints as defensive coordinator of the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, also is coaching the UH cornerbacks during spring training.

Dan Morrison, who was quarterbacks coach for nine UH seasons through the 2008 Sugar Bowl, rejoined the Warriors as pass-game coordinator. Jeff Reinebold, who was a UH assistant in 2006 and 2007, replaced Ena as coach of the defensive tackles and nose guards. Anthony Arceneaux, who most recently coached Nevada’s receivers, was hired as running backs coach.

The Warriors have completed eight of spring training’s 15 practices. Graduate assistant Nick Locher is expected to coach the safeties the rest of spring ball.

The Warriors are trying to finalize a deal to open the 2024 season against Delaware State. The Hornets would replace Oregon, which incurred a scheduling conflict coinciding with the Ducks’ move to the Big Ten. UH is deciding between accepting a buyout payment from Oregon or pushing the game to a later year.