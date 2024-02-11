comscore OC Sapolu, ex-DC Yoro leaving Hawaii football | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

OC Sapolu, ex-DC Yoro leaving Hawaii football

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:09 a.m.
  • COURTESY UH ATHLETICS Roman Sapolu and Jacob Yoro

    COURTESY UH ATHLETICS

    Roman Sapolu and Jacob Yoro

Offensive coordinator Roman Sapolu and Jacob Yoro, who was the defensive coordinator the past two seasons, announced to their players they are leaving the Rainbow Warriors. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Feb. 11, 2024

Scroll Up