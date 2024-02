Scoreboard – Feb. 11, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Saint Martin’s vs. Hawaii Hilo, 2 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

SOFTBALL

College: Bank of Hawaii Paradise Classic, Mississippi vs. Hawaii, noon at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. College: exhibition, Josai International (Japan) vs. Hawaii Pacific, TIME TBD at Howard A. Okita Field.

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest: Biola vs. Chaminade; women at 5:30 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. at McCabe gym.

OIA boys, Division I Tournament: Semifinals at McKinley: Leilehua vs. Kailua, 5:30 p.m.; Nanakuli vs. Mililani, 7:30 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals: Campbell at Kalaheo, 6 p.m.; Kalani at Kahuku, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College: exhibition, Josai International (Japan) vs. Chaminade, noon at Sand Island Park field

SOFTBALL

BANK OF HAWAI‘I PARADISE CLASSIC

Thursday

BYU 17, Kansas City 8 (6 inn.)

BYU 7, Ole Miss 4

Nevada 10, Hawaii 2

Friday

BYU 8, Nevada 0

Ole Miss 3, Nevada 2 (8 inn.)

Ole Miss 9, Kansas City 1 (6 inn.)

Hawaii 5, Kansas City 0

Saturday

BYU 3, Kansas City 0

Nevada 5, Kansas City 1

BYU 3, Hawaii 2

Ole Miss 15, Hawaii 0

BOXING

HAWAII AMATEUR BOXING

Hawaii Winter Boxing Fest

at Palolo Gym

Feb. 30

65: Bronson Richardson (Manawai Boxing) def. Tyson Lavea (IQ Boxing), dec.

70: Isaiah Redona (Manawai Boxing) def. Justice Gansit (Thunder BC), dec.

65: Tyzen Borge (Pearlside BC) def. Aeon Jaru Eslit (Kingsman BC), dec.

80: Rhage Eli (IQ Boxing) def. Kai Fagaragan (94 Box), dec.

85: Micah Diaz (Southside BC) def. Peyton Balubar (94 Box), dec.

106: Zoe Dayoan-Moore (Vital Boxing) def. Leina‘ala Tasi (Ko‘olau BC), dec.

110: Izel Solorzano (Southside BC) def. Kaipo‘i Koa (Palolo BC), dec.

110: Dreson Eugenio (Aiwohi Athletics) def. Anthony Farias-Vazquez (Southside BC), dec.

118: Zhayden Souza (Westside Striking) def. Kaimana Watson (94 Box), dec.

132: Jahsiah Agbayani (Central Oahu BA) def. Matt Wyman (Citadel Boxing, Canada), dec.

135: Addison Anderson (Citadel Boxing, Canada) def. Caleb Puletasi (Kingsman BC), dec.

125: Michael Balasi Jr. (Thunder Boxing) def. Kevin Lawrence (Central Oahu BA), dec.

145: Kingston Mortensen-Young (Unattached) def. Haloa Gannigan-Adams (Pearlside BC), dec.

125: Oakley Fitzsimmons (LeStage Boxing, Canada) def. Donovan Fay (Boxfit 808), dec.

125: Jarren Gonzalez-Yap (Central Maui BC) def. Haruta Okabe (Ringside Fitness, Japan), dec.

135: Vincent Souza (Vital Boxing) def. Javen Bahng (Kaka‘ako BC), dec.

152: Joshua Kai (Kingsman BC) def. Rudolfo Warren Lopez (Vital Boxing), referee stoppage

160: Jerico Costales (Kingsman BC) def. Daniel Lopez (EJ BC), dec.

178: Kasparov Uremakl (Thunder BC) def. Sigfredo Pellot-Vazquez (Boxfit 808), dec.

199: Gabriel Marshall (Citadel Boxing, Canada) def. Jonathan Blake Ruth (EJ BC), referee stoppage

135: Hunter Kim (Ko‘olauloa BC) def. Nes Tiburcio (Boxfit 808), dec.

152: Etienne Hardy (Southside BC) def. Maurice White-Harris (Kingsman BC), referee stoppage

112: Lorenzo Patricio (Aiwohi Athletics) def. Renda Ohata (Ringside Fitness, Japan), referee stoppage

156: Donovan Cridland (LeStage Boxing, Canada) def. Walt Assandri (Boxfit 808), dec.

Outstanding match: Kim vs. Tiburcio