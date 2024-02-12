Editorial | Letters Letter: Police agency needs to review traffic protocols Today Updated 12:25 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! As a citizen, it was very disturbing to witness the traffic tie-up on Feb. 7 morning on the H-1 freeway, between Pearl City and the Waipahu off-ramp heading into town. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. As a citizen, it was very disturbing to witness the traffic tie-up on Feb. 7 morning on the H-1 freeway, between Pearl City and the Waipahu off-ramp heading into town. Adequate response was there at the Pearl City crash site, but no traffic direction was present along the two-mile backup. Motorcycle police officers could have quickly responded and detoured traffic onto the carpool lane or off-ramp to Farrington Highway and Kamehameha Highway. A police helicopter also could have helped to advise officers of the congestion. The Honolulu Police Commission should ask for a review of HPD procedures for such major traffic congestion that can be caused by an accident or natural disaster. Leonard Leong Sand Island EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Is Dems’ anti-Trump move to keep power?