Letter: Police agency needs to review traffic protocols

As a citizen, it was very disturbing to witness the traffic tie-up on Feb. 7 morning on the H-1 freeway, between Pearl City and the Waipahu off-ramp heading into town. Read more

Adequate response was there at the Pearl City crash site, but no traffic direction was present along the two-mile backup.

Motorcycle police officers could have quickly responded and detoured traffic onto the carpool lane or off-ramp to Farrington Highway and Kamehameha Highway. A police helicopter also could have helped to advise officers of the congestion.

The Honolulu Police Commission should ask for a review of HPD procedures for such major traffic congestion that can be caused by an accident or natural disaster.

Leonard Leong

Sand Island

