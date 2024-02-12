comscore Letter: Police agency needs to review traffic protocols | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Police agency needs to review traffic protocols

  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.

As a citizen, it was very disturbing to witness the traffic tie-up on Feb. 7 morning on the H-1 freeway, between Pearl City and the Waipahu off-ramp heading into town. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Is Dems’ anti-Trump move to keep power?

Scroll Up