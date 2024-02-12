A simple salmon

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Many of us are trying to eat healthy and that includes adding more fish to our diets. Read more

Many of us are trying to eat healthy and that includes adding more fish to our diets. This simple baked salmon is one dish you’ll want to make again and again for your family. Use a salmon fillet — wild caught is best — but whatever you can find will work. Lightly brush it with olive oil, sprinkle with garlic salt and spread sweet basil pesto on the fish. The freshness of the pesto with its garlic, cheese and good olive oil nicely complement the rich fish. Bake and serve with citrus for extra acidity.

Pesto Baked Salmon

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 pound salmon fillet

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 2 teaspoons garlic salt

• 1/4 cup pesto

• Lemon or lime wedges for garnish

Directions:

Line baking sheet with foil for easy cleanup. Place fillet skin-down. Using a tweezer, remove any large bones. Preheat oven to 420 degrees. Brush olive oil over the fish, then sprinkle garlic salt over it and bake for 11 minutes. Remove from oven and spread pesto over the top. Serve immediately or at room temperature with lemon or lime.

Serves 4 as a main dish.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.