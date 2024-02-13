Letter: Keep calm and enjoy political dominance

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s totally amusing that Democratic state Sen. Karl Rhoads recently introduced a bill to effectively keep Donald Trump off the ballot in Hawaii. Didn’t he get the memo that any Republican on the ballot here has about as much chance as gas passed in a whirlwind?

So why doesn’t Rhoads quit worrying about moot points, and just sit back, relax and enjoy his party’s iron grip on political power here in Hawaii nei?

Charles Kerr

Kalama Valley

