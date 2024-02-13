comscore Letter: Thanks for the free Super Bowl memories | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Thanks for the free Super Bowl memories

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after the team’s win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Las Vegas.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after the team’s win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Mahalo to all — CBS Sports and KGMB — for bringing the LVIII Super Bowl to us without charging a fee for a most spectacular game. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: New film studio would be good for Hawaii

Scroll Up