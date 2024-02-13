Editorial | Letters Letter: Thanks for the free Super Bowl memories Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! ASSOCIATED PRESS Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after the team’s win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Las Vegas. Mahalo to all — CBS Sports and KGMB — for bringing the LVIII Super Bowl to us without charging a fee for a most spectacular game. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Mahalo to all — CBS Sports and KGMB — for bringing the LVIII Super Bowl to us without charging a fee for a most spectacular game. It was heartwarming to see the coaches and team members of the Lahainaluna football team representing the island of Maui. What a rare gift to the people of Hawaii. Rosemary Nishi Hawaii Kai EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: New film studio would be good for Hawaii