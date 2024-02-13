Letter: Thanks for the free Super Bowl memories

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mahalo to all — CBS Sports and KGMB — for bringing the LVIII Super Bowl to us without charging a fee for a most spectacular game. Read more

Mahalo to all — CBS Sports and KGMB — for bringing the LVIII Super Bowl to us without charging a fee for a most spectacular game.

It was heartwarming to see the coaches and team members of the Lahainaluna football team representing the island of Maui. What a rare gift to the people of Hawaii.

Rosemary Nishi

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter