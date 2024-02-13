Letter: Too many road signs clutter Oahu’s streets

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In addition to the over-the-top number of speed humps from Hauula to Kahuku, is sign pollution — road signs every 20 feet — on Oahu necessary? Read more

In addition to the over-the-top number of speed humps from Hauula to Kahuku, is sign pollution — road signs every 20 feet — on Oahu necessary? Do we really need entering/exiting tsunami area signs? Our island is surrounded by water; it’s common sense that the areas near the shores would be a tsunami zone. Are fire zone signs near every grassy hillside next? Hurricane zone signs, too? Every speed hump has a couple of its own signs.

The signs are distracting to drivers. Sign companies must love all this business.

Lisa Adlong

Hauula

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter