Letter: Too many road signs clutter Oahu's streets

In addition to the over-the-top number of speed humps from Hauula to Kahuku, is sign pollution — road signs every 20 feet — on Oahu necessary?

Do we really need entering/exiting tsunami area signs? Our island is surrounded by water; it's common sense that the areas near the shores would be a tsunami zone. Are fire zone signs near every grassy hillside next? Hurricane zone signs, too?

Every speed hump has a couple of its own signs. The signs are distracting to drivers. Sign companies must love all this business.

Lisa Adlong
Hauula