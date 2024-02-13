comscore Letter: Too many road signs clutter Oahu’s streets | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Too many road signs clutter Oahu’s streets

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

In addition to the over-the-top number of speed humps from Hauula to Kahuku, is sign pollution — road signs every 20 feet — on Oahu necessary? Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: New film studio would be good for Hawaii

Scroll Up