comscore Off the news: Pilot light on with new power program | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: Pilot light on with new power program

  • Today
  • Updated 7:32 p.m.

Hawaiian Electric’s one-year, pilot “shift and save” program is underway for about 16,000 customers on Oahu and Hawaii island randomly selected to test “time of use” rates. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: New film studio would be good for Hawaii

Scroll Up