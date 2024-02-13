Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Pilot light on with new power program Today Updated 7:32 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaiian Electric’s one-year, pilot “shift and save” program is underway for about 16,000 customers on Oahu and Hawaii island randomly selected to test “time of use” rates. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaiian Electric’s one-year, pilot “shift and save” program is underway for about 16,000 customers on Oahu and Hawaii island randomly selected to test “time of use” rates. These rates are lower for those who shift energy use to daytime hours, when power is not in such high demand. It’s expected that the more use is concentrated within low-demand hours, the more money will be saved on an electric bill. As customers adjust, HECO has created a bill protection credit for the first six months, capping residential bill increases at $10 and commercial bill increases at 4% of the previous rate. Any HECO customer not selected for the trial can enroll, but must have special meters installed. Previous Story Editorial: New film studio would be good for Hawaii