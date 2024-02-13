comscore Labor-trafficking case against couple is dismissed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Labor-trafficking case against couple is dismissed

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.

Oahu Circuit Judge Shanlyn Park dismissed labor- trafficking felony charges against a Palolo couple accused of bringing a woman and her then 15-year-old daughter from Guam to Hono­lulu in 2021, beating and forcing them to perform work, locking the girl in their apartment and taking their passports and money. Read more

