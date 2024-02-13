comscore Nurse-to-patient staffing ratios in Hawaii Senate bill prompt debate | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Nurse-to-patient staffing ratios in Hawaii Senate bill prompt debate

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JAN. 21 Participants sat on Biki bikes during the Hawai‘i Nurses’ Association week-long strike at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children in January.

A Senate bill before the state Legislature addresses the primary point of contention between unionized nurses at the Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children and hospital management. Read more

