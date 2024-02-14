Off the news: Invasive species still an urgent threat

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

State Department of Agriculture foot-dragging over rules to require more plant nursery responsibility against destructive invasive species remains a concern for the Legislature. Read more

House Bill 2758 — to be heard by the House Committee on Consumer Protection and Commerce today at 2 p.m. — and Senate Bill 3237, would establish a plant nursery licensing program, require more aggressive prevention and set penalties if invasives are allowed to spread, law justified by the problem’s urgency.

SB 3365 would require fumigation or heat treatment of plant-care material such as soil, wood chips and compost when transported between islands, and in or out of Hawaii. It’s now headed to the Ways and Means Committee.