Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Nurses need negotiation, not legislation Today Updated 7:45 p.m. The contentious labor dispute between nurses and Kapiolani Medical Center has spilled over into the Legislature, and that's unfortunate. It would be preferable to see a contract issue, even one as hefty as nurse-to-patient ratios, be resolved via a renegotiated contract settlement. Having the Legislature make new law now on such ratios, which might unevenly impact medical facilities due to varying sizes and staffing, would seem to need some sharp statewide analysis. But Job One, surely, is for a contract settlement between Kapiolani and its nurses.