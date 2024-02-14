comscore Kokua Line: Will museum at Pier 7 ever reopen? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Will museum at Pier 7 ever reopen?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.

Question: Is the Bishop Museum ever going to reopen the Maritime Center at Pier 7 at Honolulu Harbor? Is it contingent upon something with the Falls of Clyde ship? It was such a wonderful place to visit and take visitors to learn about our seafaring culture. Read more

Previous Story
On the move: Brooke Tongg

Scroll Up