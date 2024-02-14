comscore Maile Amber Alert helps HPD find 2 missing boys | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maile Amber Alert helps HPD find 2 missing boys

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.
  • HPD William Wise-Puu and Raymond Wise-Puu.

    HPD

    William Wise-Puu and Raymond Wise-Puu.

  • HPD Shane Santos

    HPD

    Shane Santos

The Honolulu Police Department activated the Maile Amber Alert system Tuesday after a mother reported that her ex-boyfriend failed to return her two sons after a Sunday outing. Read more

Previous Story
On the move: Brooke Tongg

Scroll Up