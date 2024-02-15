comscore Column: Speak up now: Palestinians in Rafah are in terror | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Speak up now: Palestinians in Rafah are in terror

  • By Mililani Trask, George Hudes and Dawn Morais Webster
  • Today
  • Updated 6:22 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Palestinians mourned relatives killed in an Israeli strike in Rafah, Gaza Strip, on Saturday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Palestinians mourned relatives killed in an Israeli strike in Rafah, Gaza Strip, on Saturday.

The U.S. administration finally appears to be recognizing that Israel’s war of revenge for the attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 may be “over the top,” to use President Biden’s words. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: At-risk keiki need urgent protection

Scroll Up