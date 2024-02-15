Letter: At-risk children not meal tickets for foster parents

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am saddened and appalled by what happened to Geanna Bradley: how her foster parents apparently abused and neglected her when they should have cared for and protected her. Read more

I am saddened and appalled by what happened to Geanna Bradley: how her foster parents apparently abused and neglected her when they should have cared for and protected her.

Too often adults view foster children as meal tickets to help pay for bills and personal gain — they neglect the child’s welfare and well-being.

We have to do better at protecting our children by hiring more case managers — making sure they are in the best care possible.

Alan Kim

Wahiawa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter