Letter: No easy ethical choices in Israel-Hamas war

Suppose that a group of islands near Hawaii was governed by terrorists who occasionally visited and killed hundreds of innocent civilians, then retreated to their islands with hostages. Read more

Who among us would say no to retaliation because the terrorists hide among civilians in a population much worse off than ours?

Nevertheless, we would know that any attack would not give us the right to destroy all of their inhabitants’ homes, blockade their islands from food, water and medical care, or kill and wound thousands of their children.

The dismal truth is that there are simply no black-and-white ethical choices as to what would be the “civilized” way to respond, especially if the terrorists vow to continue attacking until all of us are dead or gone.

Robert Griffon

Makiki

