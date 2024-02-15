Editorial | Off the News Off the news: DPP revamp making steady progress Today Updated 6:18 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Honolulu’s Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) has pledged to reinvent itself as an efficient, modernized operation. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Honolulu’s Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) has pledged to reinvent itself as an efficient, modernized operation. A recent audit indicates that progress has been made. A city audit considered DPP steps in meeting 16 operational recommendations, first developed in 2020: Four have been completed, including elimination of repeated, time-consuming and costly review cycles for building permits, and transitioning to “ePlans” for all-electronic permit applications; actions are underway to resolve five; and four have been eliminated, as they no longer require action. That leaves work to do on three unresolved or unaddressed goals. Director Dawn Takeuchi Apuna says DPP is “well on its way.” Previous Story Editorial: At-risk keiki need urgent protection