Former Rep. Ing facing another $18K in fines

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.
    Kaniela Ing

Investigators for the state Campaign Spending Commission on Wednesday recommended that former state Rep. Kaniela Ing be fined another $18,250 — in addition to the nearly $22,000 that he already had been fined — for 24 campaign spending violations. Read more

