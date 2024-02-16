Letter: Tell President Biden it’s time to pass the torch

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There has been so much talk about President Joe Biden’s health, which is a concern.

Should President Biden win reelection, I hope he has the energy and strength to go the distance to finish his term. Between now and July, that will determine if he can physically be expected to be fit to run. Time will tell.

I’d tell him to stop and pass the baton to someone else. He did accomplish some of the work that he set out to do. It’s not worth the effort to struggle amid the grueling and unforgiving work. His body will eventually tell him to hit the brakes and stop.

John Keala

Waianae

