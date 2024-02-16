Letter: Thank judge for sane ruling on gun rights

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

All residents of Hawaii owe the state Supreme Court a debt of thanks for upholding the public’s view that the U.S. Supreme Court went the wrong way on gun safety by letting people bear arms wherever they want. A special nod goes to Justice Todd Eddins, whom Richard Borreca quotes, “The spirit of Aloha clashes with a federally mandated lifestyle that lets citizens walk around with deadly weapons during day-to-day activities” (“Hawaii Supreme Court praised for gun-safety ruling,” On Politics, Star-Advertiser, Feb. 11).

Amen to that. Hawaii is a hallowed place and the last thing we need is guns being carried around as if this were the Wild West.

How about challenging Justice Clarence Thomas’ ruling that guns can be carried anywhere except “sensitive places” by declaring all of Hawaii to be a “sensitive place”? The idea might go down in flames, but not until we’ve raised awareness of solidified support for common sense gun safety.

Jay Henderson

Ala Moana

