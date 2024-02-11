comscore On Politics: Hawaii Supreme Court praised for gun-safety ruling | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | On Politics

On Politics: Hawaii Supreme Court praised for gun-safety ruling

  • By Richard Borreca
  • Today
  • Updated 1:14 a.m.

Packing some of the country’s most all-encompassing gun laws — and some of the lowest rates of gun violence — Hawaii is getting attention for a new state Supreme Court decision. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: UH Wahine hoopsters deserve fans at games

Scroll Up