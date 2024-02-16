comscore Letter: There are better ways to spend $69 million | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: There are better ways to spend $69 million

Oh look, it seems the Hawaii Tourism Authority needs even more taxpayer money from the very taxpayers who don’t want more tourists in Hawaii. Read more

