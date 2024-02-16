Letter: There are better ways to spend $69 million

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Oh look, it seems the Hawaii Tourism Authority needs even more taxpayer money from the very taxpayers who don’t want more tourists in Hawaii.

According to a Feb. 12 article (“HTA seeks funds for destination management,” Star-Advertiser), board chair Mufi Hannemann’s major goals for the HTA include: getting a $69 million handout; preventing the Legislature from deciding not to give them the handout; filling vacancies and increasing salaries at HTA; and focusing on workforce development. He also supports repairing the convention center.

What?

Please tell me how those noble goals for this legislative session help any Hawaii resident except those who work for HTA.

Earmark $69 million for higher salaries for HTA’s top executives and advertising to encourage yet more tourists to visit?

The HTA needs to go away. Don’t give it a penny. We don’t need it, and we certainly have better use for our $69 million.

Jill Thach

Kailua

