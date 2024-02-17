Letter: Gum makes for sticky situation at award shows

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This may not be the most pressing matter given all the news going on in the world and locally, but when the 2024 Oscars are presented on March 10, hopefully one of the most basic rules of decorum of public speaking will be observed: Don’t chew gum when speaking in front of an audience.

During the 2024 Golden Globes presentation for Best Original Score, musician Jon Batiste visibly masticated during his co-presentation with Andra Day. And during the 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards we saw actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach chawing like crazy during his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (“The Bear”).

The public communications website Diresta.com says, “When giving a presentation, never chew gum.” If it happens during the Oscars, it won’t make waves like Will Smith’s infamous slap, but it would set a poor example for those watching.

Don’t chew on camera.

Raymond Yuen

Kapolei

