Letter: Shining a light on proper solar panel installation

There is an important ongoing discussion about reaching our goals of reducing fossil fuel use.

For homeowners, condominium homeowner associations and companies who are contemplating installing solar panels, our experience may be useful.

The panels need to be configured such that they can be cleaned (ideally yearly to maximize performance). For example, they need to be in rows that a human can walk between and reach the entire panel’s surface. Otherwise, dirt and pollution accumulate, reducing effectiveness.

I see so many rooftop solar panels installed to the edges of roofs and thus inaccessible for cleaning. It is so sad that the owners will not be able to reap the savings in years to come. Maximize your return on investment with careful planning.

Kathee LeBuse

Kalihi Valley

