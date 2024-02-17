comscore Mayor Blangiardi OKs aid to rail-affected small businesses | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Mayor Blangiardi OKs aid to rail-affected small businesses

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A signing ceremony for Bill 40 — providing a rail construction mitigation fund to aid small businesses affected by the city rail project along Dillingham Boulevard — was held Friday along the boulevard. Above, the area around 1095 Dillingham Blvd.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Yudai Fukuda, owner of U-Kitchen Hawaii, has watched his business volume drop during road construction.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed Bill 40 Friday, with Council member Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, in front of a small business along Dillingham Boulevard.

Adopted by the City Council in January, Bill 40 is meant to provide up to $10,000 in grant funding to eligible businesses that opened prior to Jan. 1, 2022. Read more

