Letter: A possibly supreme conflict of interest

Should the three U.S. Supreme Court justices appointed by Donald Trump and approved by a Republican Senate recuse themselves from hearing and voting on the former president’s request for “immunity”? I believe so, as it appears to be a conflict of interest. If they vote in favor of Trump and he goes on to commit multiple crimes, what will be the public’s opinion? Perhaps this will be answered by selecting another person to be our president in the 2024 election.

Further, what will be Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s final legacy? A female justice who was instrumental in major decisions affecting all Americans; or her refusal to step down to open the way for President Biden to nominate his choice for the high court? Unfortunately, it will be the latter as Amy Coney Barrett will be on the bench for years to come as RBG’s legacy fades.

Gilbert Horita

Ala Moana

