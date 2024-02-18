Letter: Lower limit won’t halt drunken driving

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The proposed plan to lower the blood alcohol content level (“Green vows to support lower drunken driving levels,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 19) will do little to stop DUI accidents and deaths. The people causing these accidents and deaths are drivers who are way over the BAC limit. It is apparent that current penalties and punishments are not a deterrent; drunken drivers continue to cause accidents and deaths.

If Gov. Josh Green and the Legislature want to make an impact on DUI deaths, they need to increase penalties and punishments for people caught way over the limit. Mandatory jail time for repeat offenders and harsh punishments up to murder one for unlicensed or suspended license drivers who cause a death. They made the decision to drive drunk even though they knew that they were not supposed to drive.

We need to get the really intoxicated drivers off the road. Lowering the BAC will not accomplish that.

Stan Sano

Makiki

