Letter: Lower limit won't halt drunken driving | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Lower limit won’t halt drunken driving

  Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The proposed plan to lower the blood alcohol content level (“Green vows to support lower drunken driving levels,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 19) will do little to stop DUI accidents and deaths. Read more

