Letter: Trump hate amusing and confusing

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I read with amusement and incredulity a Feb. 11 letter to the editor (“Take seriously Trump’s threat to democracy,” Star-Advertiser) where the writer warned everybody not to minimize the threat posed by Donald Trump. Read more

I read with amusement and incredulity a Feb. 11 letter to the editor (“Take seriously Trump’s threat to democracy,” Star-Advertiser) where the writer warned everybody not to minimize the threat posed by Donald Trump. They went on to say that if Trump is reelected he might try to remain president for life.

Are they serious or only being facetious?

Others have said that if Trump is elected president for a second term, our democracy will end or he will be a dictator. Who are these people and how do they come up with such nonsense?

Most of the letters to the editor are anti-Trump. This is understandable since Hawaii has always been run by Democrats. Democrats don’t care who is in office as long as that person is a Democrat. As proof, look at Sen. John Fetterman and Joe Biden.

Harold Nakagawa

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter