Community marks 1 year since McKinley High School hit-and-run

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Classmates of Sara Yara gathered Saturday for a group photo at a sign-waving commemorating Sara Yara, the teen who was fatally struck by a driver one year ago.
Jay and Leeandra Yanuaria, close friends of the Yara family, also participated in the rally.
MADD Hawaii joined Sara Yara’s family and Ward Village Moms in organizing the sign-waving in remembrance of 16-year-old Sara, who died after being struck by a truck while crossing the street.