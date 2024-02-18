Florence leads local surfers at Sunset Beach

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two-time world champion John John Florence posted the second-highest score of the first round at the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach on Saturday, held at Sunset Beach.

Florence had a score of 14.83, second only to Jordy Smith of South Africa’s 15.50 in another heat, good enough to advance past American Jake Marshall and Hawaii’s Keanu Asing. Also advancing with first-round wins were local surfers Imaikalani deVault, Brodi Sale and Eli Hanneman. Barron Mamiya, Seth Moniz, Kai Lenny and Ian Gentil were forced into the elimination round.

In the elimination round, Mamiya, Gentil and Moniz won to advance to the round of 32. Lenny was eliminated by Mamiya, and Asing was knocked out by Brazil’s Gabriel Medina.

Hawaii finishes 17th at Hokuala

The University of Hawaii men’s golf team finished 17th in the 2024 John A. Burns Intercollegiate at the Ocean Course at Hokuala in Lihue on Saturday, 56 shots back of first-place Arizona.

Hawaii shot 36-over 900 over three rounds. Arizona was 20-under 844. California (-17), New Mexico (-10), Grand Canyon (-7) and Texas A&M (-3) round out the Top 5.

New Mexico’s Bastien Amat was 13-under 203 to win the individual title. Kolbe Irei was Hawaii’s top individual finisher, placing 23rd at 1-under 215.