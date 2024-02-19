Letter: History and context key to understanding Gaza

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A recent letter framed the situation in Gaza with an analogy of a terrorist group on a nearby Hawaiian island (“No easy ethical choices in Israel- Hamas war,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 15). A pretty good analogy, but it didn’t go far enough.

It forgot to mention that only a small fraction of the people on that island are terrorists; that all of the people on the island used to live elsewhere in Hawaii, but were forced from their homes and lands so others could live there; and that the terrorists and their cause did not exist until the aforementioned forced exile happened.

Things didn’t just happen on Oct. 7. History and context are important.

Tracey Scott

Wahiawa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter