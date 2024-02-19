comscore Letter: History and context key to understanding Gaza | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: History and context key to understanding Gaza

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A recent letter framed the situation in Gaza with an analogy of a terrorist group on a nearby Hawaiian island (“No easy ethical choices in Israel- Hamas war,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 15). Read more

Previous Story
Column: Hawaiian, Alaska airlines combo is good for Hawaii

Scroll Up