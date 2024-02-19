Letter: How we should spend HTA’s annual budget

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Thank you to the writer of the Feb. 16 letter regarding the Hawaii Tourism Authority (“There are better ways to spend $69 million,” Star-Advertiser, Letters).

I had drafted a response to “Marketing” Mufi Hannemann’s plans, too, but with suggestions about how to use that $69 million. For starters, listen to the taxpayers: fewer tourists and defund HTA.

Uses for the money: child welfare services (more staff, better salaries and police backup); control of invasive species since Hawaii Board of Agriculture Chairperson Sharon Hurd and Hawaii Floriculture and Nursery Association President Eric Tanouye aren’t naming nurseries with little fire ants (so not cool); and sure, more kauhale.

But also send back the folks being sent here by cold-weather states so we don’t have to support them, too.

Debbie Aldrich

Haleiwa

