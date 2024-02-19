Big Dipper

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Daniela Fry, founder of Dipped by Dee, vividly remembers the first time she ever dipped a strawberry into chocolate.

“I was a junior in high school,” she says. “I officially started Dipped by Dee LLC when I was only 21 years old in 2019.”

Dipped by Dee is known for its chocolate-dipped strawberries and caramel apples. However, the biz recently added new treats to its dessert lineup.

“Drip cups are our newest hit,” Fry says. “It’s basically like a deconstructed chocolate strawberry in a cup. I got the idea when I took a trip to London for Christmas last year, and I knew I had to bring it to Hawaii. We put freshly chopped strawberries in a cup and drip your favorite chocolate on top. You can add a topping if you’re feeling frisky!”

Choose from milk or white chocolate ($8), or go for the business’s signature cookie butter chocolate ($8.50). Toppings are an extra 50 cents each.

You can currently find Dipped by Dee’s tent at What the Truck? in Waikele every first and third Friday of the month. The biz also participates in Ono Grindz & Makeke at Wai Kai one Thursday a month, along with Village Events at Pearlridge Center one Saturday a month. It will be popping up at Disney Boo Bash at Pearlridge Center on March 9 and 10.

“Never did I think I’d be where I am today,” Fry says. “Now, the possibilities for the company are endless. Although this journey has been an absolute roller coaster of highs and lows, I wouldn’t rather be doing anything else. The biggest thing I’d like to point out is that I have an incredible team of dedicated individuals. I can’t do this without them. I’m eternally grateful for all of the support of the community, and I hope to continue to put smiles on their faces, one chocolate-dipped treat at a time. ”

Dipped by Dee

Web: dippedbydee.com

Instagram: @dippedby_dee

How to order: In person only at events

How to pay: Credit card, Cash App, Apple Pay and Dipped by Dee

gift cards