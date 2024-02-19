Plant Power Your Plate

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Dive into a world of flavor this February during the American Vegan Society’s International Vegan Cuisine Month. Founded in 1960 by President Freya Dinshah and her husband, AVS has been at the forefront of the vegan movement in the United States, introducing the nation to meatless recipes with The Vegan Kitchen (1965) — the first-ever U.S. cookbook dedicated to veganism.

Whether you’re “plant-curious” or ready to cut down on animal products like meat, dairy and eggs, Vegan Cuisine Month is your ticket to a healthier, tastier and more sustainable lifestyle.

The secret to enticing customers to plant-strong options could be as simple as positive framing. The labels “vegetarian” and “vegan” are often perceived as highlighting absence — “vegetarian” implies the absence of meat, while “vegan” suggests it contains no animal products. Conversely, the term “plant-based” emphasizes the presence of something beneficial — plants — shifting the focus to what consumers gain rather than what they’re giving up.

Many individuals are psychologically bound to meat, viewing its consumption as deeply embedded in social norms, rooted in tradition and culture, and too pleasurable to forsake. Perhaps by doing away with labels and focusing instead on descriptions of flavor, texture and provenance, people might be more willing to eat something that didn’t just walk off a farm.

Explore menus for plant-based options and see what exciting treasures you’ll uncover.

If all-day breakfasts and mimosas are your vibe, head over to Island Vintage Wine Bar at The Royal Hawaiian Center for the monstrous vegan egg scramble ($26.95) with green onion, asparagus, side salad, avocado, tomato, sprouts, apple, pistachio, cranberry, balsamic dressing, breakfast potato, tempeh bacon, cranberry walnut, sourdough toast, blueberry jam, vegan nut spread and papaya.

For noodles, the award-winning MW Restaurant has a protein-packed mochi-crusted Mrs. Cheng’s tofu ($26) with delicately arranged bundles of somen noodles, housemade pickles and a banchan soy yuzu kosho vinaigrette bursting with crunch and flavor; while downtown’s Lucky Belly fungi bowl ramen ($23) boasts a rich umami flavor courtesy of maitake, shiitake, hon shimeji, porcini dust and vegetarian broth (all bowls are served with bean sprouts, wakame, sesame seeds, green onion, ginger, and an optional soft-boiled egg).

Catch a Hawaiian sunset at Duke’s Waikiki while indulging in the wild mushroom and vegan spinach ravioli ($27) with coconut ginger vegetable broth, roasted sweet potatoes and locally sourced vegetables. Add Duke’s bountiful salad bar to your main course for an additional $9 (available a la carte for $27).

Also perched at the water’s edge, 53 By The Sea offers an elevated dining experience with breathtaking views of Waikiki and Diamond Head. While I enjoyed the uniqueness of the ginger-scallion-crusted eggplant ($32) nestled atop a bed of MAO Farms Napa cabbage, creamy polenta and Sun Gold tomatoes as a main course, it was the mango, lilikoi, and guava sorbet ($4 per scoop) that captured my attention. It was an impeccably light, creamy, and refreshing finale to an exceptional experience.

Let curiosity guide your taste buds to the vibrant possibilities of plant-based dining.

Lillian Cumic is a vegan chef and author of Hawaii A Vegan Paradise, Tasting Hawaii Vegan Style and Hawaii Washoku. Her column is a guide for plant-based eating on Oahu. Follow Lillian’s journey at lillianvegan.com.