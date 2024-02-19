comscore Bill requires teachers accused of sexual misconduct to surrender licenses | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill requires teachers accused of sexual misconduct to surrender licenses

  • By Victoria Budiono vbudiono@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.

An amended bill that would require teachers to surrender their licenses during any investigation into student sexual misconduct or abuse before retiring or resigning passed out of the House Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs Committee on Friday. Read more

