Letter: Love, not war, is the answer in Middle East

Kudos to the Star-Advertiser, and especially to Mililani Trask, George Hudes and Dawn Morais Webster, for clarifying an extremely complex situation: the war between Hamas and Israel (“We must speak now: Palestinians in Rafah are in terror,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Feb. 15). Read more

