Letter: Love, not war, is the answer in Middle East

Kudos to the Star-Advertiser, and especially to Mililani Trask, George Hudes and Dawn Morais Webster, for clarifying an extremely complex situation: the war between Hamas and Israel (“We must speak now: Palestinians in Rafah are in terror,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Feb. 15).

For many years, I’ve been concerned and bothered by the disagreements and the lack of solutions in “the holy land.” The unwillingness to utilize love, forgiveness, compassion and many other virtues in order to move on toward harmony and peace is staggering to me.

The solution will never be accomplished militarily, and I believe Israel lost a huge opportunity by killing innocent people instead of responding with humanitarian aid.

When Israel first elected Benjamin Netanyahu, and when Palestine put Hamas in power, they decided to place violent power over love, and that’s the situation the world is in now. That’s the precise decision facing Americans in the 2024 election — war or peace.

John Heidel

Kailua

