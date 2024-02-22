Editorial | Letters Letter: Speed humps effectively reduce injury and death Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! As the Fourth Estate, I believe the media has a responsibility to exercise critical thinking when deciding whether or not to publish letters featuring opinions rooted in ignorance. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. As the Fourth Estate, I believe the media has a responsibility to exercise critical thinking when deciding whether or not to publish letters featuring opinions rooted in ignorance. A recent letter (“Speed humps are an ineffective nuisance,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 19) provides an excellent example of an opinion that should have been discarded by the editorial department because of its utter lack of factual basis. A quick Google search could have informed the author, as well as the editorial department, that speed humps are a proven, effective means of reducing traffic speed and, more importantly, the number of pedestrian injuries — particularly among vulnerable populations like children. Not all opinions are created equal. Media has a responsibility to platform opinions that have a factual basis, not ill-informed rants. Will Caron Kaneohe EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off the news: New coral reef insurance policy blooms