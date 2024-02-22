Letter: Speed humps effectively reduce injury and death

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As the Fourth Estate, I believe the media has a responsibility to exercise critical thinking when deciding whether or not to publish letters featuring opinions rooted in ignorance.

A recent letter (“​​Speed humps are an ineffective nuisance,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 19) provides an excellent example of an opinion that should have been discarded by the editorial department because of its utter lack of factual basis.

A quick Google search could have informed the author, as well as the editorial department, that speed humps are a proven, effective means of reducing traffic speed and, more importantly, the number of pedestrian injuries — particularly among vulnerable populations like children.

Not all opinions are created equal. Media has a responsibility to platform opinions that have a factual basis, not ill-informed rants.

Will Caron

Kaneohe

