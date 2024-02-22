comscore Letter: Speed humps effectively reduce injury and death | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Speed humps effectively reduce injury and death

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

As the Fourth Estate, I believe the media has a responsibility to exercise critical thinking when deciding whether or not to publish letters featuring opinions rooted in ignorance. Read more

Previous Story
Off the news: New coral reef insurance policy blooms

Scroll Up