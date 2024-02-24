Letter: Cars are a necessity, accept the human costs

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

“Effective” is a relative term (“Speed humps effectively reduce injury and death,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 22). It is not a fact, like saying, “Speed bumps cause emergency vehicles to lose 10 seconds and are not recommended on emergency routes.”

Here’s a question: You have control of a device that would allow people and products to move between cities and continents as easily as we get to work in the morning. If it causes over a million deaths a year, with countless more maimed or traumatized, would that be too high a price to pay? If yes, then stop driving because you have just denied society the automobile.

People have decided to accept those costs for the overall betterment of society. Politicians need to stop listening to rants from squeaky wheels and understand that most of us are too busy living life to say, “Get off my lawn!”

Joseph Bussen

Kailua

