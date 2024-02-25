Letter: Hawaiian merger is good for the islands

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Friday’s diatribe against the acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines deserves rebuttal (“Mayors can approve, but Hawaiian deal not sweet,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 22).

Of course island mayors and the Hawaii tourism industry generally favor Alaska Airlines’ offer to buy Hawaiian — it is good for Hawaii. It will strengthen our hometown airline and support the visitor industry on which our economy vitally depends.

It is laughable to say that the company is not Hawaiian because its stockholders are not. Its corporate headquarters is in Honolulu, where the company employs thousands of local residents.

Perhaps the most egregious error with Friday’s letter is that the acquisition will reduce competition. The opposite is true. Few routes overlap and where they do, other airlines will offer competition. The merger benefits travelers by bringing many new opportunities for through fares and routings. Regulators will approve the deal.

Jim King

Waikiki

