Letter: Domestic issues more important than Ukraine

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Why is our congressional delegation back home now (“Buttigieg tours destruction,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 22)? Oh yeah, it’s for a photo opportunity.

All four of them are a part of the problem with our federal government. They all vote to give money to Ukraine in its war with Russia, but what about securing our southern and northern borders, the invasion of illegal aliens, fentanyl killing our people, and possibly terrorists who have come into our country waiting for orders to attack?

Americans, wake up. We are already at war. Be vigilant, keep your head on a swivel.

Richard Kawelo

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter