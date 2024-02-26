comscore Letter: Domestic issues more important than Ukraine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Domestic issues more important than Ukraine

Why is our congressional delegation back home now (“Buttigieg tours destruction,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 22)? Oh yeah, it’s for a photo opportunity. Read more

