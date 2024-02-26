Editorial | Letters Letter: Domestic issues more important than Ukraine Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Why is our congressional delegation back home now (“Buttigieg tours destruction,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 22)? Oh yeah, it’s for a photo opportunity. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Why is our congressional delegation back home now (“Buttigieg tours destruction,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 22)? Oh yeah, it’s for a photo opportunity. All four of them are a part of the problem with our federal government. They all vote to give money to Ukraine in its war with Russia, but what about securing our southern and northern borders, the invasion of illegal aliens, fentanyl killing our people, and possibly terrorists who have come into our country waiting for orders to attack? Americans, wake up. We are already at war. Be vigilant, keep your head on a swivel. Richard Kawelo Kaneohe EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story On Politics: Costly Maui recovery calls for business not as usual