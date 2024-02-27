Letter: Hawaii employers need to offer worker benefits

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Thursday’s “Island Voices” column hit hard (“Give caregivers the support they need to care for kupuna,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 22). For more than 10 years, I provided personal care for my mother at our home. My husband was burdened with everything I could no longer do. Especially during the last few years, I did every personal task you can imagine for my beautiful mom.

Because I am self-employed, I had some flexibility with my work hours — I made up lost hours by getting very little sleep at night. However, there are thousands of Hawaii families that do not have the same options. We would never have been able to care for my mother if we had been reporting to an employer.

Providing financial relief will help qualified families who are trying hard to remain in Hawaii and resist the urge to flee to cheaper pastures. Employers must strive to maintain Hawaii’s workforce by providing benefits such as paid family leave.

Sanae Tokumura

Hawaii Kai

