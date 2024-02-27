Editorial | Letters Letter: Loss of Times market in Kailua a blow to locals Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Exactly what void will the Tokyo Central market fill (“Times Supermarket in Kailua to be replaced by Tokyo Central market,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 21)? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Exactly what void will the Tokyo Central market fill (“Times Supermarket in Kailua to be replaced by Tokyo Central market,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 21)? It won’t provide what Holiday Mart did many years ago or what Don Quijote does now. Once again, residents get kicked to the curb as mainland and foreign investors decide what we need. Times is being replaced with a specialty market for the tourists, plain and simple. Thank you, Times, for always providing a great product selection, wonderful, professional employees and, of course, your delicious Taste of Times. You will be sorely missed. Patricia Sidor Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Farmer protests could sprout global problems