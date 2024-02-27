Letter: Loss of Times market in Kailua a blow to locals

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Exactly what void will the Tokyo Central market fill (“Times Supermarket in Kailua to be replaced by Tokyo Central market,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 21)? It won’t provide what Holiday Mart did many years ago or what Don Quijote does now.

Once again, residents get kicked to the curb as mainland and foreign investors decide what we need. Times is being replaced with a specialty market for the tourists, plain and simple.

Thank you, Times, for always providing a great product selection, wonderful, professional employees and, of course, your delicious Taste of Times. You will be sorely missed.

Patricia Sidor

Kailua

