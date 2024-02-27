Hidden gems for coffee

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you’re a coffee connoisseur, you’ll appreciate these hidden gems:

Chasing sunsets

Sunset Provisions is a coffee shop and boutique located in Kaimana Beach Hotel (2863 Kalakaua Ave.). Besides featuring many locally owned products, the shop offers a variety of pastries — all baked in-house daily — and beverages.

Customer favorites include ube matcha ($9) and dirty vanilla matcha ($10). Both are aesthetically pleasing, and the latter is made with double espresso, vanilla, matcha and milk.

Call 808-923-1555 or follow the biz on Instagram (@sunsetprovisions).

Sacred Art and Tattoo

Sacred Art Tattoo & Coffee Bar Kapolei (563 Farrington Hwy. Ste. 101) is a tattoo shop with an adjoining café. The coffees are made using beans from ChadLou’s, and the menu features a variety of specialty drinks, lattes and frappes.

The ube haupia latte ($6.25-$7) and mac nut vanilla latte ($6.25-$7) are customer favorites, along with the strawberries and cream frappe ($7.50). Besides açaí bowls, the shop offers savory options like Notorious B-A-G-E-L ($10) — cream cheese, avocado, tomato and pickled onions on an everything bagel — and Cluckin’ Waffle ($12), which is a waffle wrap with crispy chicken.

Call 808-260-9215 or visit sacredartkapolei.com.

A neighborhood gem

Located in Liliha, Neko Koneko (1658 Liliha St.) recently celebrated its one-year anniversary. The café just brought back its ube cold brew ($9) — due to popular demand — and launched a few new seasonal drinks.

Through March, customers can enjoy raspberry salted caramel cold brew ($7.50), lavender honey cold brew ($7.50) and strawberry matcha. Inspired by childhood memories, strawberry matcha combines the earthy notes of Japanese organic matcha, mild strawberry and creamy oat milk. The café’s 16-ounce bottled beverages contain two servings, and are best enjoyed chilled or over ice. It’s recommended to shake well and drink within three to five days for the best taste. Visit nekokonekocafe.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).