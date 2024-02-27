Crave | Hungry for More? Hidden gems for coffee By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta Feb. 27, 2024 Updated 10:29 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta If you’re a coffee connoisseur, you’ll appreciate these hidden gems: Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. If you’re a coffee connoisseur, you’ll appreciate these hidden gems: Chasing sunsets Sunset Provisions is a coffee shop and boutique located in Kaimana Beach Hotel (2863 Kalakaua Ave.). Besides featuring many locally owned products, the shop offers a variety of pastries — all baked in-house daily — and beverages. Customer favorites include ube matcha ($9) and dirty vanilla matcha ($10). Both are aesthetically pleasing, and the latter is made with double espresso, vanilla, matcha and milk. Call 808-923-1555 or follow the biz on Instagram (@sunsetprovisions). Sacred Art and Tattoo Sacred Art Tattoo & Coffee Bar Kapolei (563 Farrington Hwy. Ste. 101) is a tattoo shop with an adjoining café. The coffees are made using beans from ChadLou’s, and the menu features a variety of specialty drinks, lattes and frappes. The ube haupia latte ($6.25-$7) and mac nut vanilla latte ($6.25-$7) are customer favorites, along with the strawberries and cream frappe ($7.50). Besides açaí bowls, the shop offers savory options like Notorious B-A-G-E-L ($10) — cream cheese, avocado, tomato and pickled onions on an everything bagel — and Cluckin’ Waffle ($12), which is a waffle wrap with crispy chicken. Call 808-260-9215 or visit sacredartkapolei.com. A neighborhood gem Located in Liliha, Neko Koneko (1658 Liliha St.) recently celebrated its one-year anniversary. The café just brought back its ube cold brew ($9) — due to popular demand — and launched a few new seasonal drinks. Through March, customers can enjoy raspberry salted caramel cold brew ($7.50), lavender honey cold brew ($7.50) and strawberry matcha. Inspired by childhood memories, strawberry matcha combines the earthy notes of Japanese organic matcha, mild strawberry and creamy oat milk. The café’s 16-ounce bottled beverages contain two servings, and are best enjoyed chilled or over ice. It’s recommended to shake well and drink within three to five days for the best taste. Visit nekokonekocafe.com. Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta). Previous Story A-'peel'-ing eats