Chew on This | Crave Sakura season By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta Feb. 27, 2024 Updated 10:59 a.m.

Girl's Day is right around the corner (March 3). Here are some seasonal treats to celebrate:

Hokulani Bake Shop

Preorders are already open for Hokulani Bake Shop's Girl's Day treats. The decorated four-pack ($20) includes green tea mochi, ube, funfetti and guava cupcakes. Customers can also enjoy a seasonal green tea mochi with almond buttercream cupcake ($5.25); this flavor is available until March 31.

Hokulani Bake Shop
Waterfront Plaza
500 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 4B, Honolulu
808-536-2253
Hokulanibakeshop.com
Instagram: @hokulanibakeshop

Big Island Candies

This dessert shop has a variety of limited-time treats to celebrate Girl's Day. The sakura (cherry blossom) shortbread cube ($13; all prices listed are at the Ala Moana Center store) features sakura-shaped macadamia nut shortbread cookies with pearl pink candies baked in the center, along with shortbread cookies dipped in white chocolate and sprinkled with pink sugar crystals. Other seasonal treats include the sakura shortbread gift box ($26.50), blossom octagon box ($11) — a mix of six shortbreads and three toffees — and sakura long pillow ($18.50). The latter includes 12 shortbreads, a brownie and two toffees.

Big Island Candies
Ala Moana Center
1450 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 1230, Honolulu
808-946-9213
Bigislandcandies.com

Olive Branch Hawaii

Online business Olive Branch Hawaii's Girl's Day snacks include a strawberry trio ($10), pretzel/Oreo set ($3), two-piece Oreo set ($3) and sakura box ($15). The latter includes four dipped pretzels and four dipped Oreos.

Olive Branch Hawaii
Olivebranchhawaii.com
Instagram: @olive_branch_hawaii

Choco Lea

For Girl's Day, this Manoa shop is bringing back its four-piece assorted fresh mochi truffle boxes ($12.99). They will be packaged in Choco Lea's classic brown box with sakura stickers as decorations. This year, Choco Lea is also launching a new sweet senbei treat ($4.99), which features senbei from Fujiya Hawaii. This senbei cookie sandwich is filled with white chocolate Rice Krispies, then decorated with a white chocolate drizzle and red, pink or white sprinkles. The senbei special will be available for all of March.

Choco Lea
2909 Lowrey Ave., Honolulu
808-371-2234
Chocolea.com
Instagram: @chocoleahawaii