Letter: Do your own research on speed hump efficacy

In response to Thursday’s pro-speed hump remarks (“Speed humps effectively reduce injury and death,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 22), it’s apparent that the author does not live near, or drive on many, speed humps. Yes, the humps do slow cars down slightly, but they also cause irritated drivers to stomp on the gas out of frustration. The worst part is that those who do slow down go too slow — some come to a stop — and cause fender benders.

I counted 17 humps from Hauula to Kahuku, and some were only 25 feet apart. The author might think a Google search justifies the need, but I think it’s important to go into the field to do your own research.

Kip Anderson

Salt Lake

