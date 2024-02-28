Editorial | Letters Letter: Do your own research on speed hump efficacy Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! In response to Thursday’s pro-speed hump remarks (“Speed humps effectively reduce injury and death,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 22), it’s apparent that the author does not live near, or drive on many, speed humps. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. In response to Thursday’s pro-speed hump remarks (“Speed humps effectively reduce injury and death,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 22), it’s apparent that the author does not live near, or drive on many, speed humps. Yes, the humps do slow cars down slightly, but they also cause irritated drivers to stomp on the gas out of frustration. The worst part is that those who do slow down go too slow — some come to a stop — and cause fender benders. I counted 17 humps from Hauula to Kahuku, and some were only 25 feet apart. The author might think a Google search justifies the need, but I think it’s important to go into the field to do your own research. Kip Anderson Salt Lake EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Column: Key on health for aging Japan visitors