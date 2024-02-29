Letter: Give nurses better ratios, get the care you deserve

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The nursing profession in Hawaii is in trouble. Hospitals and care facilities have become toxic and unsafe work environments. Read more

The biggest issue that plagues nurses is unsafe nurse-to-patient ratios, which are not currently sustainable. Research has proven that having set nurse-to-patient ratios in place decreases patient mortality, medical errors and ultimately helps with nurse retention and job satisfaction.

Although nurses are suffering and our work-life balance is obsolete, it is the patient that is ultimately at risk for errors and not given the care they deserve.

The Legislature is considering a bill that would write healthy ratios into law (“Nurse-to-patient staffing ratios in Hawaii Senate bill prompt debate,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 13). As nurses in Hawaii fighting for safe staffing, we ask the public to support Senate Bill 1580 so you and your family will get the absolute best care — the care you all deserve.

Amy Propst

Ewa Beach

