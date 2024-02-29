Editorial | Letters Letter: Give nurses better ratios, get the care you deserve Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Nurses held a strike outside Kapiolani Medical Center on Jan. 23. The nursing profession in Hawaii is in trouble. Hospitals and care facilities have become toxic and unsafe work environments. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The nursing profession in Hawaii is in trouble. Hospitals and care facilities have become toxic and unsafe work environments. The biggest issue that plagues nurses is unsafe nurse-to-patient ratios, which are not currently sustainable. Research has proven that having set nurse-to-patient ratios in place decreases patient mortality, medical errors and ultimately helps with nurse retention and job satisfaction. Although nurses are suffering and our work-life balance is obsolete, it is the patient that is ultimately at risk for errors and not given the care they deserve. The Legislature is considering a bill that would write healthy ratios into law (“Nurse-to-patient staffing ratios in Hawaii Senate bill prompt debate,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 13). As nurses in Hawaii fighting for safe staffing, we ask the public to support Senate Bill 1580 so you and your family will get the absolute best care — the care you all deserve. Amy Propst Ewa Beach EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off the news: Home stretch for Honolulu climate plan