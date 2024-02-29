comscore Letter: Punish students who used hate speech online | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Punish students who used hate speech online

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The privileged Mid-Pacific Institute student-athletes who were involved in using hate speech on social media should be immediately expelled (“Mid-Pacific disciplines students over social-media video,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 17). Read more

